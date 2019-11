Kandhamal: Illegal ganja plantation worth crores of rupees have been destroyed by the Excise department at Baliguda PS limits in Kandhamal district today.

Acting on a tip- off, a joint team of Baliguda Police and Excise officials conducted raids in Andira, Maskapadara and Kapapadara villages and destroyed the ganja cultivation.

During the raid, cannabis plantation on around 190 acres of land, estimated to worth around Rs 19 crores, was destroyed.