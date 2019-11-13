Gangster Raja Acharya Arrested Again

Cuttack: Infamous gangster Raja Acharya has been again arrested on Wednesday by Cuttack Malgodown Police for violating the conditions laid down by Orissa High Court.

Gangster Raja who was granted bail by the Orissa High Court in connection with the kidnapping of a Bhubaneswar-based Jyoti Motors employee in 2010, walked out of Jharpara jail on April 25, 2018.

It may be noted that Raja was arrested from Goa on May 28, 2008, in connection with the high profile murder of judo coach Biranchi Das.

The Bhubaneswar District and Sessions Court convicted and sentenced him to life imprisonment in December 2010.

Raja is a murder convict serving a life sentence, who also has about 40 other criminal cases pending against him. In March 2017, the Supreme Court had granted him bail in the 2008 murder case

Raja was also awarded a four-year jail term in October 2011 for abducting Arun Mantri, brother of Ollywood actress Bidusmita in April 2008.