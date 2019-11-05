Gallery No 7 of Barabati Stadium closed due to its dilapidated condition

Cuttack: As the repairing work of Barabati Stadium is underway for the 3rd ODI cricket match between India and West Indies, the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) today closed the Gallery No 7 due to its dilapidated condition post-cyclone FANI.

“Many parts of the stadium suffered severe damage in the cyclone. Chunks of roof plaster are coming off and the maintenance has become utmost necessary now. An expert team will be pressed into service for an inspection,” said OCA Secretary Sanjay Behera

“The repair work will be carried out after the ODI match. It is not possible to repair the gallery within a month. We have to prepare for the ODI match and the maintenance team is busy with it. The restoration work of floodlights at the stadium will be completed by November last week or December first week, ” Behera said.

“If the inspection team will find the gallery is safe for spectators, we will use it during the match on December 22. Else, we will close it and not accept tickets for the old gallery,” he added.

Notably, the Barabati Stadium of Cuttack will witness international cricket after a span of around two years as an ODI match between India and West Indies is going to be held at the venue on December 22, 2019.