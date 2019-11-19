Gajapati SP turns aerobics instructor for cops in fitness camp

By pragativadinewsservice
Gajapati SP
Gajapati: With a unique approach for becoming fit, Gajapati Superintendent of Police (SP) Sarah Sharma was seen doing aerobics in a fitness camp at Paralakhemundi stadium in the district.

SP Sharma was seen performing aerobics in that camp and also she was instructing other police officials that how aerobics is good for health.

On Tuesday morning, a fitness camp was organised by the district police at Paralakhemundi stadium. Police officials along with different groups of people joined the programme.

Speaking to the media persons, SP Sharma said,” We have decided to organise such fitness programmes which will enhance fitness levels of the people. Today, I have seen many people joined us. If the number of people will increase, we will also initiate Yoga, tracking and other fitness exercises for the people.”

With different initiatives, Sharma has made various new dimensions for the people. She has also initiated a unique approach to women security in the State and made a ‘SHE Team’, by recording a theme song for the campaign of the ‘SHE Team’.

