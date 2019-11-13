Free-food ATM ‘Trupti’ opened in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: In a bid to provide healthy food to the poor and the underprivileged people, Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) in collaboration with ‘Swaichha’, a local social organisation, launched a Food ATM service near the district headquarters hospital (DHH).

The food ATM, ”’Trupti”, with a refrigerator of 700-litre capacity has been opened near the DHH. The poor and underprivileged people can get food free of cost here from 7 am to 10 pm every day.

When asked, SMC Enforcement Officer Subhankar Mohanty said ” It is a significant way to stop food waste and we have appealed to the civic body and volunteers of Swaichha organisation to collect packed vegetarian food for this ATM.” People can donate vegetarian cooked food to the ATM and the Food Inspector of SMC will check the quality of food at the kiosk at regular intervals, he added.

On November 6, a Food ATM at Kuchinda, managed by the NAC, was inaugurated.