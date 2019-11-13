Free consultation at Jiva Ayurveda Clinics throughout November

Bhubaneswar: Leading Ayurveda treatment organisation, Jiva Ayurveda, is organising month-long free consultation camps in all its clinics across the nation including Bhubaneswar.

During this mega event, more than 40,000 people are expected to benefit from Jiva’s vast experience of treating 1.5 million patients over the last 25 years. Patients can walk-in at any Jiva Clinic to consult an expert Jiva doctor for personalised treatment.

“India is burdened with the moniker of ‘Diabetes Capital’, which is really unfortunate because this is the land of Ayurveda, which is effective in treating and managing all lifestyle problems such as Diabetes. I am sure, everyone will take this opportunity to discuss their health problems with our doctors and become healthy,” said Dr Partap Chauhan, Director, Jiva Ayurveda.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, 72 million Indians have diabetes, and the number is expected to rise to an alarming 151 million by 2045. Diabetes is primarily caused by mismanaged lifestyles and wrong diets, which are the core focus areas of Ayurveda treatment. Jiva Ayurveda has already successfully consulted 1.2 lakh cases of diabetes in the last 25 years and has a unique treatment offering that combines customized medicines, along with diet and lifestyle planners for a holistic treatment.

