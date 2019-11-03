Four teachers booked for using fake documents to get jobs

Berhampur: At least four teachers working at various government schools in Dharakote block of Ganjam district here have been booked for getting jobs allegedly on the basis of fake documents.

According to sources, the matter came to light during the inspection when the teachers could not produce valid documents to their designated jobs. While a case has been registered against the accused teachers, Ganjam collector has directed the Block Education Officer to suspend the teachers from their post.

Besides, the collector has also asked the BEO to take necessary action against accused teachers.