Four teachers booked for using fake documents to get jobs

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Four teachers booked
20

Berhampur: At least four teachers working at various government schools in Dharakote block of Ganjam district here have been booked for getting jobs allegedly on the basis of fake documents.

Related Posts

Statewide campaign on education, health from Nov 5

Young girl commits suicide in lover’s house in…

Jagatsinghpur murder case: Two contract killers held

According to sources, the matter came to light during the inspection when the teachers could not produce valid documents to their designated jobs. While a case has been registered against the accused teachers, Ganjam collector has directed the Block Education Officer to suspend the teachers from their post.

Besides, the collector has also asked the BEO to take necessary action against accused teachers.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Statewide campaign on education, health from Nov 5

Young girl commits suicide in lover’s house in…

Jagatsinghpur murder case: Two contract killers held

1 of 2,177