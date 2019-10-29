Four Hot Springs in Odisha- A must visit this winter!

Bhubaneswar: Winter is the most preferable time to plan for a trip. There’s truly nothing like taking a warm dip in a natural hot spring and to soothe the body with its mineral-rich water. Healing and medicinal values apart, the experience of soaking in the spring water can provide immense pleasure as well.

Hot Springs in Odisha namely Atri, Tarabalo, Deulajharia and Taptapani springs occupy a position of religious and devotional importance. The significance of the hot springs is the manifold, besides its touristy and curative powers. Other than attracting tourists, the hot springs are also very important from a religious standpoint as well.

Here are the hot springs of Odisha, a must-visit:-

TAPTAPANI

Taptapani, the name is derived from the word Tapta, meaning hot or burning and Pani means water. The sulphur spring is located 56 km from Berhampur and 67 km from Gopalpur in Ganjam district.

The hot spring of Taptapani is placed atop a hill amidst lush and dense forests. The temperature ranges from 90 to 100 degree Fahrenheit and the boiling water bubbles in 2 particular places. October to June is the best time to visit the spring.

ATRI

This is one hot spring you would want to dive into. Nestled close to Bhubaneswar in Khurda district, Atri is famous among visitors as a spectacular attraction for its sulphur-rich water that is known to possess therapeutic and Ayurveda healing powers.

Moreover, this hot spring is emerging as a popular picnic spot owing to the idyllic places located alongside. There are some amazing temples in its close vicinity, with the temple of Lord Hatakeswar making up for a nice view.

TARABOLO

Tarabalo hot water spring is situated in Nayagarh district, and covers an area of 8 acres. Tarabalo, one of the popular hot springs in Odisha, lies at a distance of 75 km from Bhubaneswar.

Tarabolo’s scenic beauty and panoramic views make it an ideal picnic destination as well. The place even features an annual fair on Maghasthami at Goddess Kaltheshwari’s Temple when a lot of devotees throng this divine site.

DEULAJHARI

A well-known pilgrimage place as well as a noted water spring, Deulajhari in Angul district is one of the most exquisite hot water springs of Odisha. As the Deulajhari sulphur spring instigates from below a Shiva Linga, it is religiously very important. The steaming water from Deulajhari is stored into 36 artificial ponds that limit a Shiva Temple.

Almost half of the springs in the area are cold, which are connected to the hot sulphur springs; and this phenomenon is believed to be a natural miracle. The entire region is surrounded by indigenous jasmine forest. Earlier, there used to be 84 hot springs in the region, but now only 24 springs exist.

Odisha is one of the major tourism sectors of Eastern India, with various tourists’ attractions, ranging from wildlife reserves, beaches, temples, monuments and the hot springs and the arts and festivals. Not only that, these hot water springs are known now as the major pilgrimage tourist destination in Eastern Ghats Mountain Range in India.