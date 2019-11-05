Forester Held For Taking Bribe To Dismiss Wood Seizure Case In Deogarh

Deogarh: The Forester of Kansar Forest Section under Deogarh Forest Division was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 3000 from a youth to dismiss a wood seizure case. The accused officer has been identified as Prasanna Kumar Mishra.

According to reports, a youth Arun Samadhia of Bhuktapada village was nabbed by forest guards on October 21 while felling a Sal tree and was taken to the Kansar Forest Section. The following day the Forester conducted a search at the accused person’s house and seized some farming tools made of wood. Mishra then allegedly demanded Rs 8,000 from Samadhia to dismiss the case against him and also threatened to sent him to jail if fails to pay the amount.

When Samadhia expressed his inability to arrange the money, the accused Forester allowed him to pay the money in two phases– Rs 3000 in the 1st and the rest in the second phase. With no options left, Samadhia reported the matter to the Vigilance department and a trap was laid accordingly while registering a case (55/19).

As per the plan, Vigilance DSP Parameshwar Kisan gave six Rs 500 notes dipped in chemical to the complainant and sent him to hand over the money to the accused. After Samadhia gave the amount to Forester Prasanna Kumar Mishra, the latter asked him to keep it on the table and walk out of the office.

In the meanwhile, a Vigilance team entered the forest office and seized the bribe amount from the table of the accused Forester and subsequently arrested him. “The accused Forester Prasanna Kumar Mishra will be forwarded to the court tomorrow, the Vigilance DSP informed.