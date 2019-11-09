Fisherman dies after falling out of boat in Dhamra

Balasore: A worker of a fishing boat was killed after he accidentally fell out of the boat near Takchua in Dhamra on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Lalmohan Singh of Mayurbhanj district.

According to sources, the incident occurred when Lalmohan was returning after catching fish. Meanwhile, he fell out of the board due to the impact of Cyclone Bulbul in the sea.

A case of unnatural death into the incident has been registered and a probe has been initiated, sources added.