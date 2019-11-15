Fire breaks out at Bhadrak’s Akhandalmani shrine

Bhadrak: Puja items used in rituals at Akhandalmani shrine at Aradi in Bhadrak district were burnt to cinders after a major fire broke here last night.

No casualty was reported in the mishap.

According to sources, the mishap occurred late last night following the last rituals at 11 pm on Thursday where flames erupted in the storeroom. The security personnel deployed at the temple spotted smoke emanating from the room and alerted the temple management about the same.

The servitors and fire services personnel from Dhamnagar rushed to the spot and doused the blaze.

However, several articles belonging to the deity were gutted in the fire.

