FIH Qualifier: USA hockey team goalkeeper Kelsey Bing awarded player of the match

Bhubaneswar: The USA hockey team goalkeeper Kelsey Bing was awarded the player of the match at yesterday’s FIH Qualifier match against India at Kalinga Hockey Stadium here on Saturday.

Twin City Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi handed over the player of the match award to Kelsey Bing.

India women booked their berth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as they pipped the USA with a 6-5 score.

With the win, Indian Women’s Hockey Team has now qualified for back-to-back Olympics having sealed it in Rio de Janeiro after a gap of 36 years.