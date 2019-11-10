Farmers torch crops in Sonepur

Sonepur: Suffering from frequent pest attacks, the farmers have torched their standing crop that has been damaged due to the brown plant-hopper or Chakada pest infestation.

The incident has been reported from Arda village under Tarabha Ranisarada panchayat in Sonepur district

Farmers set their crops, cultivated on acres of land on fire after their entire paddy crop got damaged due to pest attack.

Farmers said that the pest attacks had dashed the hopes they had placed on the harvest, sources said.