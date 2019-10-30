Farmer commits suicide in Balasore over ‘loan burden’

Balasore: A farmer of Kabirpur village under Simulia block of Balasore district allegedly consumed pesticide yesterday over loan burden, it is alleged. The deceased has been identified as Vijay Kumar Parida of the same village.

According to reports, Parida had taken loans for farming from the bank and other private money lenders. However, he suffered crop loss due to insufficient rains and subsequently failed to repay the loan amount.

Family members alleged that he had gone to farmland yesterday and turned critical after arriving at home. He was then admitted to Bhadrak DHH, however, he breathed his last today.

On being informed, police reached the deceased’s village and launched an investigation into the incident.

The deceased body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem today afternoon and his last rites were performed at the village cremation ground, reports said.