FANI restoration: OSCB contributes Rs 5 crore to CMRF

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Cooperative Bank (OSCB) today contributed Rs 5 Crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for Cyclone FANI restoration works.

Cooperation Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain along with OSCB Chairman Akhaya Kumar Mohanty presented a cheque of Rs 5 crores to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the Lok Seva Bhawan here.

Agriculture Production Commissioner Pradipta Mohapatra, Cooperation Secretary VV Yadav and OSCB MD Devendra Kumar Jena were also present on the occasion.

The Odisha CM also thanked OSCB for the generous contribution and further urged all to join hands to rebuild lives affected by the cyclone.

