Fake notes seized in Rayagada, one held

Rayagada: Tikri police have seized nearly 115 numbers of fake notes from a person during a raid at a house in Sunamudi Sahi under Mailiguda in Rayagada district.

The deceased has been identified as Dev John Naik (25) alias Jogendra of Rayagada district.

Acting on reliable inputs about the presence of the accused, a police team led by Tikri PS IIC reached the spot and conducted a raid at the house of one Urukudi Naik of Sunamudi Sahi last night. During the search, police found fake notes from the possession of the accused.

A total of 115 numbers of fake notes of Rs 2000 each were seized from Jogendra. While 55 notes were having Sl no. 4GH 464053, 60 notes were found having Sl no. AQ062276.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant Sections of IPC and forwarded to court.