Fake doctor in Sundargarh’s PHC absconds as forged certificates exposed

Sundargarh: A fake doctor at Nuagaon Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Sundargarh district reportedly absconded after his MBBS degree certificate was found to be forged. The incident came to the fore after some locals of Nuagaon obtained the certificates through RTI

The fake doctor has been identified as Padmanabhan Mukhi Karwa, a resident of Jharkhand state.

According to sources, Karwa was registered with Bihar Medical Council and as per his certificates, he had completed MBBS in VSS Medical College, Burla in 2002. The man practised as an imposter for three years in Odisha.

Karwa was appointed at Nuagaon PHC as a medical officer (MO) in August 2016 by former CDMO Sashibhusan Nayak. He left his past jobs at Hi-Tech Medical College & Hospital, Bandhamunda Railways Hospital and Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) hospital his forgery of certificates was exposed, sources said.

“I have observed many times that Karwa is not coming regularly to the hospital but never objected him,” said PK Tripathy, the pharmacist posted at the PHC.

Padmanabhan Mukhi Karwa is now absconding after he was summoned by the Chief District Medical Officer for verification of his certificates, it was learnt.

Here the question arises that how he got engaged with a fake certificate in a government-run health centre. He was getting around Rs 55 thousand per month for his service and had been working for at least 40 months here with the fake certificates despite a poor understanding of medical terms.

Sources said that Sundargarh CDMO has written to both Bihar Medical Council and the VIMSAR authorities to verify the authenticity of his credentials. Further investigation is underway and action will be initiated against Mukhi soon.