Facebook Rolls Out Meme-Making App

San Francisco: Facebook has rolled out a meme-making app called ‘Whale’ on the Canadian App Store that may come to other markets including in India later.

As per reports, the app’s listing confirms that it has been developed by Facebook’s New Product Experimentation (NPE) team, which was set up earlier this year to develop new experimental apps for the social networking platform that has over 2.6 billion users globally.

Facebook is slowly launching apps in new genres beyond chats to woo more users and open new avenues to make money.