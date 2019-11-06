Extremely severe cyclone ‘MAHA’ to hit Gujarat coast on Nov 7

Gandhinagar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced a cyclone alert for the Gujarat coast and a yellow Message in view of the approaching extremely severe cyclone ‘MAHA’.

The Very Severe Cyclonic storm MAHA (Pronounced as M’maha) over eastcentral & adjoining westcentral Arabian Sea moved eastwards with a speed of 21 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at 0230 hrs IST of today over eastcentral & adjoining westcentral Arabian Sea near latitude 19.8°N and longitude 65.5°E, about 480 km west-southwest of Porbandar (Gujarat), 520 km west-southwest of Veraval (Gujarat) and 570 km west-southwest of Diu.

It is very likely to cross Gujarat coast around Diu as a Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 70-80 Kmph gusting to 90 Kmph around noon of 7th November.

Warnings:

(i) Rainfall:

Gujarat: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places

very likely over Saurashtra and Gujarat region (Junagarh, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar,

Surat, Bharuch, Anand, Ahmedabad, Botad, Porbandar, Rajkot) on 6th & isolated heavy to

very heavy falls over Bhavnagar, Surat, Bharuch, Anand, Ahmedabad, Botad, Vadodara on 7th November.

Maharashtra: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy falls very likely over

Madhya Maharashtra and north Konkan (Palghar & Thane districts) on 6th & northernmost districts of Madhya Maharashtra on 7th November.

(ii) Wind warning:

Gujarat, Daman, Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli: Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting

to 60 kmph likely to commence over northeast Arabian Sea along & off Gujarat coast from 6th

November morning.

It is very likely to increase gradually becoming 70-80 Kmph gusting to 90 Kmph along & off Junagarh, Gir Somnath, Diu, Amreli districts and 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph over Bhavnagar, Bharuch, Anand, Ahmedabad, Botad, Porbandar, districts, 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over Rajkot, Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Daman and Dadra & Nagar Haveli from 6th November evening to 7th forenoon and decrease thereafter.

Maharashtra: Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely along & off

Maharashtra coast from 6th morning. It is very likely to increase becoming 50-60 Kmph gusting to

70 Kmph from 6th November evening to 7th November forenoon along & off Palghar & Thane

districts.

Arabian Sea: Gale wind speed reaching 120-130 kmph gusting to 140 kmph is prevailing over

westcentral & adjoining eastcentral and northeast Arabian Sea around the system centre. It is

very likely to decrease gradually and become 70-80 kmph gusting 90 kmph on 7th November

morning over northeast and eastcentral Arabian Sea and further decrease thereafter.

(iii) Sea condition:

Gujarat Coast: Sea condition will be rough to very rough along & off Gujarat coast from 6th

November morning and becoming high from 6th evening till 7th forenoon.

Maharashtra Coast: Sea condition will be rough to very rough along & off north Maharashtra

coast from 06th November morning to 7th forenoon.

Arabian Sea: Sea condition will be phenomenal over westcentral and adjoining eastcentral and

northwest Arabian Sea till next 06 hours and will be very high on 6th November over eastcentral

and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea. It will be very high to high over northeast adjoining

eastcentral Arabian Sea from 5th to 7th November morning.

(iv) Storm Surge:

Storm surge of about 0.5 – 1.0 meter above Astronomical tide is likely to inundate low lying

areas of Bhavnagar, Junagarh, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Surat, Bharuch, Anand and

Ahmedabad Districts around the time of landfall.

(v) Fishermen Warning:

Total suspension of fishing operations till 7th November forenoon.

The fishermen are advised not to venture into westcentral Arabian Sea till next 06 hours and

over eastcentral & adjoining northeast Arabian Sea till 07th November forenoon.

The fishermen are advised not to venture into Sea along & off Gujarat coast and adjoining

north Maharashtra coast till 7th November evening. The fishermen out at Sea are advised to return to the coast.

(vi) Damage Expected over coastal districts of Gujarat: (Junagarh, Gir Somnath, Amreli,

Bhavnagar, Surat, Bharuch, Anand, Ahmedabad, Botad, Porbandar) and Daman, Diu: Damage to thatched houses/ huts.

Spatial rainfall distribution: Isolated: <25%, A few: 26-50%, Many: 51-75%, Most: 76-100%

Rainfall amount (mm): Heavy rain: 64.5 – 115.5, Very heavy rain: 115.6 – 204.4, Extremely heavy rain: 204.5 or more.

Sea Water inundation over low laying areas after erosion of broken embankments

Partial damage to power and communication lines due to breaking of tree branches.

Major damage to Kutcha and some damage to Pucca roads.

Breaking of tree branches, uprooting of trees. Damage to banana and papaya trees.

Damage to coastal crops.

(vii) Action Suggested for Gujarat coast (Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Surat, Bharuch, Anand, Ahmedabad, Botad, Porbandar) and Daman, Diu:

Total suspension of fishing operations till 6th November.

Movement in motorboats unsafe.