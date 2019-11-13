Esplanade One celebrates Boita Bandana with fervour

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Number 1 Mall, Esplanade One welcomes it’s patrons for the auspicious Boita Bandana to celebrate in unique way, from November 13 until November 30. Besides the decor, there are several exclusive offers, which will be denoted by specific colors of the boats on that particular day.

The rich culture of Odisha, Boita Bandana festival (worshiping of boats), celebrated on Kartik Purnima in five consecutive days before the full moon, between the month of (October- November) as per Hindu calendar, every year people gather near riverbanks or the seashore and float miniature boats to relive the maritime glory of the state. People of Odisha build miniature Boita’s, made of cardboard, thermocol and paste with colorful wrapping papers, and sail them away in nearby lakes or rivers. Earlier, toy boats used to be made out of the trunk of plantain trees.

To mark this occasion, Esplanade One also hosted the ambassador of Indonesia, who flagged off the celebrations at the mall. He was welcomed through gate arch, a replica of the actual Bali Yatra gate at Cuttack which set the tone for the festivities. The lawn area has a set up of boats, which is integral to the Boita festivities.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Parth Nayak, Centre Director of Esplanade One said, “Its one thing to be based in a state which is rich with culture and heritage and it’s a completely different thing to soak yourself in the local festivities and ensure that your patrons take great pride in what they see. We have endeavored to make ourselves a destination where people don’t just take home what they shop, but they take home an experience, which no other place can offer. Keeping this in mind, we are playing hosting a special showcase in association with Resource India, which depicts the Bali Yatra and its imprint in Bali and Indonesia.”

It is to be noted that Esplanade One has screened the documentary ‘Pride and Glory of Bali Yatra’ on November 13 and it will screen the same on November 14 at the Central atrium.

“The objective of ‘The Pride And Glory Of Bali-yatra’ presence at Esplanade One mall is to reach out at large with the history and heritage of Bali-yatra and interact with visitors at the mall on the same”, said Sudip Sen, Director, Resource Indica : Roots & Revelations, “and, to engage the youth, there will be spot quizzes on the subject and other related contests and competitions with gifts of ‘The Pride And Glory Of Bali-yatra: View From Indonesia’ coffee-table book for the first 10 lucky winners and ‘The Pride And Glory Of Bali-yatra’ T-shirts for the next 10 lucky winners”

“We are glad to be associated with Esplanade One mall and thank Mr. Parth Pratim Nayak, Centre Director, and Ms. Shyama Jha, Marketing Manager, for making it a really happy association ”, said Sen

No festivities are complete without fashion, fun, and food. Therefore, Esplanade One is bringing back ‘BURPY’, who has scouted for some mouth-watering deals at the food court during the course of the celebrations. With over 100 national and international brands to choose from, the patrons are sure to make the most of this festive period.