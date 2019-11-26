Erik Jacquemyn bags UNESCO Kalinga Prize for year 2017

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday conferred the UNESCO Kalinga Prize to Erik Jacquemyn of Belgium for popularisation of science for the year 2017 at Institute of Physics here.

During the function, Patnaik said: “Jacquemyn is a leading International expert in science communication. He is also a specialist in the development and management of Science Centres and Interactive Museums Worldwide.

“He is appreciated worldwide for his extraordinary creativity and deep sense of dedication to Science & Technology museums. We need to follow his footprints in spreading the wings of scientific temper far and wide so that the common man gets the benefit of scientific and technological advancements,” the Chief Minister said.

Notably, as many as 69 great scientists and science communicators from 25 countries have been honoured with this award so far.

Legendary leader Biju Patnaik had instituted the Kalinga Prize for the popularisation of science globally in 1951.

Minister for Science and Technology Ashok Panda and Kalinga Foundation Trust chairman Bhabani Patnaik were present on the occasion.