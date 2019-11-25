Engineer arrested for looting valuable gadgets in City

Bhubaneswar: The Commisionerate police have arrested a mechanical engineer today for cheating and looting from different businessmen of Bhubaneswar. The accused person has been identified as Suryakanta Tripathy.

According to police sources, the accused impersonated himself as Commercial Tax Officer, PD and DRDA officials. Later, after winning the trust of the businessmen he used to deceive them.

On November 19, one Nikunj Khemani, owner of an electronics shop lodged a complaint with Sahid Nagar police station that five costly mobile phones were looted by Tripathy.

Acting on a tip-off, police started an investigation and managed to nab Tripathy today. Six laptops, three costly mobile phones, CPU, printer machines worth of Rs 6 lakh was seized from his possession.

As per police sources, three criminal cases against Tripathy has been registered at Sahid Nagar PS. He is suspected to be involved in more fraud cases in the district and bordering areas.

