Elephants Unleash Extensive Crop Damage In Jhrasuguda

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Elephants
32

Jharsuguda: Panic gripped locals of Rajpur area under Brajarajnagar range in Jharsuguda after elephants strayed into the region and destroyed crops late night on Wednesday.

According to sources, the jumbos wreaked havoc in Rajpur and Gaudamal area by destroying crops in several hectares of land.

Related Posts

Most wanted criminal arrested in Brahmapur

Lady PEO Death: MoS Home Submits Statement To Odisha…

Orissa High Court Grants Bail To Industrialist Mahima Mishra

The locals had spotted four elephants damaging crops in the area yesterday and immediately informed the forest department. Forest officials reached the spot and launch operation to drive away from the elephants.

Till last reports came in forest personnel are trying hard to ward off the elephants.

Meanwhile, locals residing in the nearby area are spending sleepless nights in fear of being attacked by the jumbos.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Most wanted criminal arrested in Brahmapur

Lady PEO Death: MoS Home Submits Statement To Odisha…

Orissa High Court Grants Bail To Industrialist Mahima Mishra

1 of 2,260