Elephants Unleash Extensive Crop Damage In Jhrasuguda

Jharsuguda: Panic gripped locals of Rajpur area under Brajarajnagar range in Jharsuguda after elephants strayed into the region and destroyed crops late night on Wednesday.

According to sources, the jumbos wreaked havoc in Rajpur and Gaudamal area by destroying crops in several hectares of land.

The locals had spotted four elephants damaging crops in the area yesterday and immediately informed the forest department. Forest officials reached the spot and launch operation to drive away from the elephants.

Till last reports came in forest personnel are trying hard to ward off the elephants.

Meanwhile, locals residing in the nearby area are spending sleepless nights in fear of being attacked by the jumbos.