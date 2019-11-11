Elderly man trampled to death by wild elephant in Deogarh forest

Deogarh: An elderly man was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Shatakeria village forest under Riamal forest range limits in Deogarh district today. The deceased has been identified as Kolha Bagh (63), a resident of the village.

According to sources, the elderly man had gone to rear his cattle when he confronted the pachyderm. The elephant lifted him on his trunk, threw him away and then trampled him to death.

On being informed, forest officials rushed to the spot and launched a probe.

After getting information about the incident, Deogarh District Farmers’ cell president Chittaranjan Pradhan reached the village and assured compassion to the deceased’s family members.