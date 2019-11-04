Drunk Woman Beats Hubby To Death In Keonjhar, Burns The Body To Erase Evidence

Drunk Woman
Keonjhar: A drunk woman allegedly beat his husband to death and burnt his body to erase the evidence. The incident has been reported from Talaradhuan village under Talachampei panchayat in Keonjhar district.

According to sources, Dena Juanga, and his wife Neta, consumed alcohol while returning from the market after selling firewood. Meanwhile, a clash took place between the couple.

It is alleged that Neta beat her husband to death in a fit of rage during the fight and burnt the body to destroy the evidence and mislead the police.

Reportedly, the Town police have launched an investigation into the allegations. But, no statements could be ascertained from the police in this regard.

