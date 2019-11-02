Driver killed after water tanker overturns in Sundargarh

water tanker overturns
2

Sundargarh: One person was killed after a water delivery tanker turned turtle near Kacharu under Kuarmunda block in Sundargarh district.

The deceased was identified as Santosh Tigga.

According to sources, the tanker the tragedy occurred late last night when the driver of the vehicle lost control over the wheels near Kacharu and veered off the road. The speeding vehicle overturned killing the driver on the spot.

The helper, who was also present in the vehicle, sustained critical injuries and was immediately admitted to Rourkela hospital.

On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. Cops also seized the mangled vehicle, sources said.

