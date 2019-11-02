Driver escapes unhurt in blast during idol immersion in Angul

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
blast during idol immersion
0

Angul: A driver of a pickup van had a narrow escape when fireworks during idol immersion fell on the vehicle causing a major blast near Industry Chhak at Hemsarapada in Angul district.

However, no loss of life was reported from the incident.

Related Posts

Driver killed after water tanker overturns in Sundargarh

Double murder over sorcery! Bodies of father-son duo found…

Three of family hurt as miscreant attacks them in Ganjam…

According to sources, some victims, part of Kali Visarjan, were busy in fireworks during idol immersion when a spark from the cracker fell on the four-wheeler carrying the idol causing an explosion. As soon as the blast occurred, fire engulfed the vehicle within a few minutes.

Spotting the blaze, the driver abandoned the vehicle. On intimation, fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Driver killed after water tanker overturns in Sundargarh

Double murder over sorcery! Bodies of father-son duo found…

Three of family hurt as miscreant attacks them in Ganjam…

1 of 2,165