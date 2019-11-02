Driver escapes unhurt in blast during idol immersion in Angul

Angul: A driver of a pickup van had a narrow escape when fireworks during idol immersion fell on the vehicle causing a major blast near Industry Chhak at Hemsarapada in Angul district.

However, no loss of life was reported from the incident.

According to sources, some victims, part of Kali Visarjan, were busy in fireworks during idol immersion when a spark from the cracker fell on the four-wheeler carrying the idol causing an explosion. As soon as the blast occurred, fire engulfed the vehicle within a few minutes.

Spotting the blaze, the driver abandoned the vehicle. On intimation, fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze.