Dreaded criminal, five aides nabbed for armed loot in Cuttack’s Jagatpur

Cuttack: Jagatpur Police today arrested a dreaded criminal Tutani and five other members of his gang in connection with a Rs 2 lakh loot at gunpoint.

The arrested persons have been identified as Tutani alias Ashok Kumar Behera (31), of Khardasahi, Balia alias Manoj Kumar Swain (31), of Laxmanpur, Amar alias Sridhar Behera (35), of Khardasahi, Bapi alias Kalpatru Sahoo (32), of Telisahi, Sakti alias Dibyajit Barik (32) of Rajabagicha and Amit alias Amitba Swain (33) of Rajabahicha in Cuttack. One automatic pistol, four magazines, five live cartridges, Rs 24000 in cash, one machete, three cars, one scooter, three motorcycles, and four mobile phones have been seized from them, the police said.

According to the police, one Satrughana Sahoo of Station Bazar area had lodged a complaint on November 10 alleging that on November 1 while he along with his friends was at Aditya Celebrations in Jagatpur area to discuss a land purchase deal, miscreants reached the spot armed with deadly weapons and demand ‘protection money’.

Accused Tutani then threatened the complainant at gunpoint and snatched away Rs 2 lakhs from the latter’s pocket. Besides, his other aides also assaulted and created havoc in the area by terrorising the general public, the complaint stated.

During the course of investigation, the accused persons were arrested and forwarded to the Court of JMFC, Cuttack on Wednesday, the police informed today. A case 372/19 under Sections 395 of IPC and 25, 27 of the Arms Act has been registered by Jagatpur police in the regards.

As per police records, as many as eight criminal cases are pending against notorious criminal Tutani alias Ashok Kumar Behera at Tangi, Jagatpur, Markatnagar, and Choudwar police stations in Cuttack city. This apart, three cases are pending against accused Amar, two cases against accused Bapi and one each against Balia, Sakti, and Amit, the police further informed.