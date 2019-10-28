Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu Takes Over as NHAI Chairman

Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu
New Delhi: Senior IAS Officer Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu has taken over as Chairman, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Monday.

A 1988-batch Uttarakhand Cadre IAS Officer, Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu has held important positions in the Central Government and the Government of Uttarakhand, Government of Uttar Pradesh and Government of Punjab.

Dr. Sandhu has done his MBBS from Government Medical College, Amritsar and Master’s Degree in History from Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar and is also a Law Graduate.

Prior to his current assignment, Dr. Sandhu was Additional Secretary in the Department of Higher Education, Govt. Of India where he looked after Technical Education.

He has vast experience in the field of State Roads, Infrastructure development, PPP Projects, Finance, Urban Development, Environment, Health & Family Welfare, Tourism, Revenue Administration, Rural Development, Power, New & Renewable Energy, Information Technology, Industries, and Science & Technology.

