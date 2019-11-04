Dr. SC Dash of KIMS felicitated with FISOT

Bhubaneswar: Dr. SC Dash, Professor Emeritus, KIIT Deemed to be University, has been felicitated with ‘Fellow of the Indian Society of Transplantation’ (FISOT) for his lifelong dedicated work, research & scientific publications in the field of Organ Transplantation at AIIMS & UK.

He was felicitated during the Congress of the Asian Society of Transplantation (CAST) – 2019, recently held in Delhi in the presence of more than 3000 members from Japan, China, Korea, Thailand and other South Asian Countries.

Dr. Dash joined KIMS in 2006 and was instrumental in high standard Medical College of UG teaching in KIMS and state-of-the-art medical services at Pradyumna Bal Memorial Hospital. He is currently working as the senior most professors, Professor Emeritus, in the Department of Nephrology, Dialysis & Transplantation. He has been honoured in Nepal as “Nepal Gaurav”, being the first person to start Hemodialysis Center in 1984 at Bir Hospital, Kathmandu under Indo Nepal Friendship Treaty.

Dr. Dash had the honour of chairing session of Organ Transplantation oration delivered by the world famous Prof. Paul Mac Master from Britain on “Life after Liver Transplantation”.

Earlier Dr. Dash has enhanced the reputation of KIMS with several orations and awards such as RN Tagore Oration, JCM Shastri Oration, K. S. Chugh Oration and Dronacharya Award to name a few. He brought together Nephrologists, Urologists & Transplant Physicians & Surgeons of South Asian Countries for regional cooperation by founding Nephrology-Urology-Transplant Society of South Asian Regional Countries called “NUTS of SAARC” to exchange knowledge and technology for the first time in 1995.