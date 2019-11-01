Donald Trump To Move Permanent Residence To Florida

International
By pragativadinewsservice
trump
5

New York: US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he will change his permanent residence from New York to Palm Beach, Florida, claiming he had been “treated very badly” in his native city.

“My family and I will be making Palm Beach, Florida, our Permanent Residence,” the president tweeted.

Related Posts

All You Need To Know About “No-Shave November”

India slams Pakistan as it rakes up Kashmir at UN

Kartarpur Pilgrims Won’t Need Passports: Imran Khan

“I cherish New York, and the people of New York, and always will, but unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state,” he wrote, adding that “few have been treated worse,” he added.

According to sources, Trump — who is a native New Yorker — and his wife Melania filed individual declarations of domicile in September changing their primary residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach.

 

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

All You Need To Know About “No-Shave November”

India slams Pakistan as it rakes up Kashmir at UN

Kartarpur Pilgrims Won’t Need Passports: Imran Khan

1 of 578