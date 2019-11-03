Disrespect! Youth mocks the statue of former Odisha CM Biju Patnaik in Cuttack

Cuttack: In an incident of a disrespectful act, a video of a youth disregarding the statue of former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik at Anand Bhawan Museum in Cuttack city has surfaced on social media.

The incident came to fore after the video of the same went viral over the internet.

The purported video shows the youth to be laughing at the statue and slapping it at the museum. However, the identity of the youth and the date of recording of the video is yet to be ascertained.

Irked over the incident, the Chhatra Janata Dal has lodged a complaint. The outfit has also demanded the removal of the clip from social media, sources said.