Diarrhoea outbreak in Sonepur: Death toll reaches two

Sonepur: Diarrhoea situation at Arda village under Tarbha block in Sonepur district has taken an alarming form as the death toll reaches two as one more person died today while undergoing treatment.

The deceased whose identity is yet to be ascertained died while undergoing treatment at Burla Medical College and Hospital.

The residents here are reportedly in a state of panic over the rapid rise in numbers of cases being reported.

According to the reports, at least 35 persons have taken ill so far. While some are undergoing treatment at Sonepur based hospitals, many others have been admitted to hospitals in nearby Bolangir district.

Earlier, on November 10, Prabhudatta Karmi, died while undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.