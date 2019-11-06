Depression over BOB likely to intensify into deep depression in next 12 hrs

Bhubaneswar: The depression over east-central & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal and North Andaman sea is very likely to intensify into a deep depression during the next 12 hours and into a Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 24 hours.

This was informed by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

According to IMD, the Depression over east-central & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal and North Andaman sea moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 06 kmph and lay centred at 0230 hrs IST of today.

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards initially and then north northwestwards, towards West Bengal & adjoining north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts.

Under the impact of which light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next 36 hours. Whereas Odisha will receive moderate rainfall at most places very likely to commence over coastal districts of Odisha from November 9.

Similarly, light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy falls at isolated places very likely to commence over coastal districts of West Bengal from Saturday.

Meanwhile, fishermen are advised not to venture into east-central Bay of Bengal during 6th– 7th

November, over east central and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal on 7th and 9th November and over north Bay of Bengal along & off Odisha – west Bengal coasts from 8th November onwards. The fishermen out at Sea are advised to return to the coast from these areas.