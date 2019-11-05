Deogarh Collector holds public grievance hearing in Chadheimara

Deogarh: Deogarh district Collector Sudhanshu Mohan Samal received 56 complaints while conducting a public grievance hearing in Chadheimara Gram Panchayat under Riamal block on Monday.

The complaints included Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, various land disputes, drinking water problems, electricity supply, construction of roads and problems relating to school education in the area.

Samal while hearing the grievances of the people for hours accepted as many as 38 personal grievance applications and 18 public grievance applications today.

The district Collector has asked officials concerned to take quick action on all the petitions received for redressal. Senior officials of the District administration also present in the grievance redressal meeting.