Denied to appear OTET exam, students hit streets in Balasore

StateState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
OTET exam
17

Balasore: After being denied to appear the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) exam, the students of integrated B.Ed and M.Ed programme under Fakir Mohan University and the North Odisha University in Balasore took to streets on Tuesday.

According to reports, the agitating students have taken out the rally from Remuna circle in the city and will reportedly continue the march till they reach Lokseva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

Related Posts

Gallery No 7 of Barabati Stadium closed due to its…

Naveen Sanctions Rs 8.50 Crore for development of Kendrapara…

Woman jumps off rooftop of Nabarangpur DHH, dies

The students have alleged that they were not allowed to appear for OTET exam even though they had the required qualifications

The students hope to meet Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and appraise him about their problems, added sources.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Gallery No 7 of Barabati Stadium closed due to its…

Naveen Sanctions Rs 8.50 Crore for development of Kendrapara…

Woman jumps off rooftop of Nabarangpur DHH, dies

1 of 2,908