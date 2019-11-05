Denied to appear OTET exam, students hit streets in Balasore

Balasore: After being denied to appear the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) exam, the students of integrated B.Ed and M.Ed programme under Fakir Mohan University and the North Odisha University in Balasore took to streets on Tuesday.

According to reports, the agitating students have taken out the rally from Remuna circle in the city and will reportedly continue the march till they reach Lokseva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

The students have alleged that they were not allowed to appear for OTET exam even though they had the required qualifications

The students hope to meet Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and appraise him about their problems, added sources.