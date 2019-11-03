Delhi pollution: 32 flights diverted to other airports for smug

New Delhi: Thirty two flights were diverted due to low visibility at Delhi airport following the presence of a heavy blanket of smug on Sunday morning.

The pollution in Delhi rose to hazardous level as the visibility dropped significantly, Delhi International Airport Limited said today.

The Air India has said flight operations were affected since morning 9 am in T3 airport in Delhi and 12 flights diverted to Jaipur, Amritsar and Lucknow.

The Delhi Airport said: “Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information”.

According to reports, an AQI between 0-50 is considered “good”, 51-100 “satisfactory”, 101-200 “moderate”, 201-300 “poor”, 301-400 “very poor”, and 401-500 “severe”. Above 500 is “severe-plus emergency” category.

 

