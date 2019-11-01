Delhi-NCR pollution: Pollution control body declares Public Health Emergency

New Delhi: The Delhi Pollution Control Body has declared Public Health Emergency in the city on Friday due to rising air pollution levels since Diwali.

According to reports, construction activity has been banned by the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) authority till November 5 as the pollution level in the region entered the “severe plus” or “emergency” category late on Thursday night. This is the first time since January, the reports said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has described the city as a “gas chamber” due to rising level of air pollution. Kejriwal has blamed Haryana and Punjab for worsening the situation in Delhi by stubble burning.

The Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, has however, accused Kejriwal of playing blame-game over rising pollution levels in the city state. The hazardous pollution levels has prompted a large number of residents to wear masks for morning walk and to work.