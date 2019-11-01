Delhi-NCR pollution: Pollution control body declares Public Health Emergency

HeadlinesNational
By pragativadinewsservice
Delhi-NCR pollution
8

New Delhi: The Delhi Pollution Control Body has declared Public Health Emergency in the city on Friday due to rising air pollution levels since Diwali.

According to reports, construction activity has been banned by the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) authority till November 5 as the pollution level in the region entered the “severe plus” or “emergency” category late on Thursday night. This is the first time since January, the reports said.

Related Posts

Schools shut in Delhi till Nov 5 for severe pollution

No ration to 20 Families for defecating in open in Ganjam

Odisha lawyers call off strike, likely to resume work from…

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has described the city as a “gas chamber” due to rising level of air pollution. Kejriwal has blamed Haryana and Punjab for worsening the situation in Delhi by stubble burning.

The Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, has however, accused Kejriwal of playing blame-game over rising pollution levels in the city state. The hazardous pollution levels has prompted a large number of residents to wear masks for morning walk and to work.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Schools shut in Delhi till Nov 5 for severe pollution

No ration to 20 Families for defecating in open in Ganjam

Odisha lawyers call off strike, likely to resume work from…

1 of 7,040