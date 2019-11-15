Delhi is the most polluted city in the world

HeadlinesNational
By pragativadinewsservice
Delhi is the most polluted
7

New Delhi: India’s national capital has earned the dubious distinction of becoming the most polluted  city in the world registering AQI of 527 on Friday.

Reports said Delhi’s air quality broke all records on November 5. The hazardous range has remained for nine consecutive days making it the longest spell.

Related Posts

Sena-NCP-Cong govt will last full term: Sharad Pawar

Strict Enforcement Of Traffic Norms In Odisha From Dec 1

Khan, Sharma Appointed Advisors Of J&K LG

According to reports, Delhi, Lahore, Karachi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Kathmandu are among the 10 cities which have earned the dubious distinction of polluting regions.

As per the world AQI rankings, Delhi is followed by Lahore in Pakistan at 234. However, there is a huge gap between the two. The national capital Delhi is experiencing more pollution.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Sena-NCP-Cong govt will last full term: Sharad Pawar

Strict Enforcement Of Traffic Norms In Odisha From Dec 1

Khan, Sharma Appointed Advisors Of J&K LG

1 of 7,175