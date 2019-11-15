Delhi is the most polluted city in the world

New Delhi: India’s national capital has earned the dubious distinction of becoming the most polluted city in the world registering AQI of 527 on Friday.

Reports said Delhi’s air quality broke all records on November 5. The hazardous range has remained for nine consecutive days making it the longest spell.

According to reports, Delhi, Lahore, Karachi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Kathmandu are among the 10 cities which have earned the dubious distinction of polluting regions.

As per the world AQI rankings, Delhi is followed by Lahore in Pakistan at 234. However, there is a huge gap between the two. The national capital Delhi is experiencing more pollution.