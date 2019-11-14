Defence Minister hails SC verdict on Rafale deal

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday welcomed Supreme Court’s verdict and sought  apology from Congress for ‘misleading people’.

Singh said that the Rafale deal verdict is a clean chit to the Narendra Modi government.

While reading the judgment, Justice SK Kaul said that the review pleas lacked merit. The SC dismissed a petition seeking to investigate the Rs 58,000 crore deal inked with French firm Dassault Aviation.

In a series of tweets, Singh said the SC verdict is also a judgment on “our government’s transparency in decision-making”.

