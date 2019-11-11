Deepak Chahar jumps 88 slots, KL Rahul gains one spot in ICC T20I Rankings

Dubai: The International Cricket Council has announced the recent ICC T20I player rankings on Monday. India fast bowler Deepak Chahar, who returned a world-record haul of six for seven against Bangladesh on Sunday, has moved up 88 slots to 42nd position in the latest ICC T20I rankings.

England’s Dawid Malan and Australia’s captain Aaron Finch have moved up where Malan has made a grand re-entry to the ICC Men’s T20I player rankings, grabbing the third position in the batsmen’s list.

According to ICC, England skipper Eoin Morgan and New Zealand opener Martin Guptill have also made notable movements to take joint ninth place while Jonny Bairstow has reached a career-best 498 rating points and is in the top 40 for the first time.

Other batsmen to advance include Calum MacLeod of Scotland up five places to 44th, Muhammad Usman of the United Arab Emirates up 18 places to 45th, and Oman opener Jatinder Singh moved 54 places to 46th, ICC press release read.

<>

BATTING RANKINGS: ➤ Aaron Finch jumps up to No.2

➤ Eoin Morgan and Martin Guptill enter top 10

➤ Dawid Malan’s hundred catapults him to the third spot UPDATED @MRFWorldwide ICC T20I Player Rankings 👉 https://t.co/DX80kHAdvr pic.twitter.com/AgXbLTPwqI — ICC (@ICC) November 11, 2019

</>

The top five and eight of the top nine are spinners, with Mitchell Santner reaching second place – his best position since he topped the table in January 2018.

Other left-arm spinners to have gained. Ashton Agar’s fine performances against Sri Lanka and Pakistan have seen him move up 57 places to ninth while Scotland’s Mark Watt’s successful ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 sees him advance 13 places to 15th.

<>

➤ Mitchell Santner and Adam Zampa into 🔝 five

➤ Ashton Agar makes big gain to enter 🔝 10 Spinners make significant gains in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings. Full rankings: https://t.co/DX80kHAdvr pic.twitter.com/4cRWnXdOPB — ICC (@ICC) November 11, 2019

</>

In the all-rounders’ table, Glenn Maxwell’s continued absence has enabled Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi to move above him to take the top spot for the first time, while Oman’s Zeeshan Maqsood has moved up from 11th to sixth.

<>

💥 Mohammad Nabi is the No.1 T20I all-rounder in the world 💥 Players from Scotland, Oman, Kenya, Ireland and UAE also take big strides after the #T20WorldCup Qualifier! UPDATED @MRFWorldwide ICC T20I Player Rankings 👉 https://t.co/DX80kHAdvr pic.twitter.com/4Mv1z3x78w — ICC (@ICC) November 11, 2019

</>

In the ICC Men’s T20I team rankings, Pakistan continues at the top with 270 points but Australia are only one point behind them after winning their three-match series 2-0. England, South Africa, and India occupy the next three positions and are within five points of each other as teams gear up for next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.