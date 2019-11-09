Decomposed bodies of woman, two minor girls exhumed from forest in Deogarh

Deogarh: Police have exhumed the decomposed bodies of a woman and two minor girls from Janjhari forest near Balinali village under Barkote police limits in Deogarh district.

According to reports, the police received information about a body half-buried inside a pit in the forest and exhumed it last night. In order to intensify the investigation, a scientific team and sniffer dogs were pressed today.

After digging the pit for a metres deep, the decomposed bodies of two minor girls were found and recovered. While one is believed to be three years old another was about 18 months old, the police said.

Reportedly, the police have sent the bodies to Deogarh District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem. However, the identities of the deceased woman and the minors are yet to be ascertained. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.