Debarred From Exam, Students Of RIT Stage Protest

State at Large
Students Of RIT Stage Protest
Sundargarh: Tension ran high at Rourkela Institute of Technology (RIT) at Kalunga in Sundargarh district after students staged a protest today.

According to sources, the college authorities had put the list of the students having low attendance on Monday. The matter worsened after they were debarred from taking the semester examinations.

Following this, the students created a ruckus by burning tyres in front of the college gate and stage a dharna in front of the institute demanding that they have not been given their admit cards.

While the institute’s administration did not comment, students claimed they were not given any prior notice regarding the attendance shortage.

