Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited celebrates Bali Yatra with ‘Khusiyon ki Buniyaad’

Cuttack: Reiterating Konark Cement’s brand philosophy ‘Khusiyon ki Buniyaad’, India’s largest producer of slag cement, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited (makers of Dalmia, DSP and Konark Cement), connected with the masses of Odisha at the historic Bali Yatra, which started here today, in a grand style.

Inaugurated by Mr. Surjayan Mukherjee, Zonal Sales Manager (Odisha & WB) and Mr. Manoranjan Sahoo, Dy Executive Director and Plant Head (KCMW & BCW), Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, the celebration by Dalmia Cement witnessed felicitation of two such young personalities who have taken up the cause to spread smile on faces of others by becoming a foundation stone for their happiness (Khusiyon ki Buniyaad) in life. Orphan children of Nation Child Care Institution were also part of the celebration.

The Konark Khusiyon ki Buniyaad brand showcase stall set at Cuttack Bali Yatra ground this year aims at creating a platform to share and promote happiness in the society. The two personalities felicitated at the event were Rakesh Satpathy and Abheepsa Mishra. Rakesh, who works as a Librarian in one of the renowned schools in Cuttack, is known for his efforts in the field of child education in slums. He teaches such children free of cost for four hours every day. For the last 14 years, on his own capacity he has financially helped number of students who face a drop-out situation for not being able to pay school fee. Abheepsa, pursuing her Bachelors in Arts, has taken up to help stray dogs in the city of Cuttack. She, along with a small group of friends, ventures out to rescue and treat as soon as they are informed about a stray dog in distress, be it for an accident or ailment. Working under the name Chesta, the group of friends meet expenses related to treatment and feeding of the animals out of their pocket money.

On this occasion, winners of painting competitions on the theme ‘Khusiyon Ki Buniyaad’ organised for the children of orphanage Nation and for the children of the dealers of Dalmia and Konark Cement were also felicitated in presence of executives of DCBL including Mr. Sameer Lawrence, Regional Sales Manager (Odisha Coastal) and Mr. Sandipan Nair, Regional Marketing Head (East), DCBL. An exhibition of these paintings will continue at the Konark pavilion till the end of Baliyatra.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Indrajit Chatterji, Executive Director & Head – Sales & Marketing (East), said, “This is our tribute to the rich culture and traditions of Odisha on the occasion of Baliyatra. Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited continues to reinforce its dominance and growth in Odisha market. Working on our comprehensive marketing and promotional plan, we have reached out to make a difference in the lives of the people of Odisha through innovative and superior product offerings. We are committed to our customers in the state and have been consistently aligning ourselves with their changing needs to provide them what we call Khusiyon ki Buniyaad. We have taken this opportunity to felicitate some personalities who are truly inspiring for all of us. Their selfless action has been able to bring smile on faces of many. I congratulate them for being the Khusiyon ki Buniyaad (foundation of happiness) in lives of so many people. As a company, this is a small initiative from our side to show our gratitude to such people who have made our society a beautiful place.”

The Konark brand showcase stall, open during the entire Bali Yatra, allows audience to visit the Konark pavilion to see the painting exhibition and value add by making their own paintings on the theme Khusiyon ki Buniyaad. Visitors will be treated with fun filled activities including puzzle games and photo/selfie opportunities with the iconic 3D ship created at the pavilion.