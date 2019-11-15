Daily Meditation Can Sharpen Your Mind

Bhubaneswar: Meditation can work like fertiliser for the brain, strengthening our ability to focus on tasks.

The findings, published in the journal Psychophysiology, explained the neurophysiological link between breathing and attention.

“Our research finds that there is evidence to support the view that there is a strong connection between breath-centred practices and a steadiness of mind,” said principal investigator of the study Ian Robertson from Trinity College Dublin.

The study found that participants who focused well while undertaking a task that demanded a lot of attention had greater synchronisation between their breathing patterns and their attention than those who had poor focus.

The researchers have opined that the way we breathe, in other words, directly affects the chemistry of our brains in a way that can enhance our attention and improve our brain health.