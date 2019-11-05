Daily Exercise Improves Bone Health

Lifestyle
Bhubaneswar: Apart from improving improve musculoskeletal and overall health being physically healthy can also minimize the effects of ageing.

Recent research on senior, elite athletes suggests the usage of comprehensive fitness and nutrition routines helps minimise bone and joint health decline and maintain overall physical health.

For the study, the researchers said a minimum of 150 to 300 minutes a week of endurance training, in 10 to 30-minute episodes, for elite senior athletes is recommended. Less vigorous and/or short-duration aerobic regimens may provide limited benefit.

The researchers have opined that flexibility exercises are strongly recommended for active older adults to maintain range of motion, optimise performance and limit injury.

1 of 54