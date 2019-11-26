Dahi Tadka: Try This Simple Recipe At Home

Bhubaneswar: Curd (dahi) is a popular food item all over the country. ‘Dahi Tadka’ is a tasty and spicy dish that can be served with rice and chapatti.

Ingredients of Dahi Tadka-

1 chopped onion, 1 chopped tomato, 10-12 pieces of kadi patta, 1/2 tsp cumin seeds, 1/2 tsp haldi, 1/2 tsp salt, 1/2 tsp mirch, 1 tsp butter, 1 bowl chilled dahi.

How to prepare Dahi Tadka-

1. Take a frying pan and put some butter and cumin seeds.

2. Add onion and tomatoes together and fry.

3. Add haldi, salt and mirch. Mix well.

4. Put kadi patta, mix well and let it cook for a while.

5. Add the cooked tadka to the chilled curd.

6. Serve chilled.