Dahi Tadka: Try This Simple Recipe At Home

Foods
By pragativadinewsservice
Dahi Tadka
6

Bhubaneswar: Curd (dahi)  is a popular food item all over the country. ‘Dahi Tadka’ is a tasty and spicy dish that can be served with rice and chapatti.

Ingredients of Dahi Tadka-

1 chopped onion, 1 chopped tomato, 10-12 pieces of kadi patta, 1/2 tsp cumin seeds, 1/2 tsp haldi, 1/2 tsp salt, 1/2 tsp mirch, 1 tsp butter, 1 bowl chilled dahi.

How to prepare Dahi Tadka-

1. Take a frying pan and put some butter and cumin seeds.

Related Posts

Dum Paneer: Try This Simple Recipe At Home

Egg Chaat: Try This Simple Recipe At Home

‘Lemon Fish’: Try This Simple Recipe At Home

2. Add onion and tomatoes together and fry.

3. Add haldi, salt and mirch. Mix well.

4. Put kadi patta, mix well and let it cook for a while.

5. Add the cooked tadka to the chilled curd.

6. Serve chilled.

 

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Dum Paneer: Try This Simple Recipe At Home

Egg Chaat: Try This Simple Recipe At Home

‘Lemon Fish’: Try This Simple Recipe At Home

1 of 4