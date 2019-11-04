Cyclone Maha likely to make landfall on Gujarat coast

Gandhinagar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted that Cyclone Maha is likely to make landfall in Gujarat between Dwarka and Diu on the night of November 6.

According to the Gujarat Met Centre, Cyclone Maha is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm while approaching the coast resulting in severe wind and heavy rainfall.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea while district collectors have been asked to take measures to reduce the impact of “Maha”.

Maha, the third cyclone this season in the Arabian Sea after Vayu and Kyarr, is at the distance of 550 km southwest of Veraval coast as on Sunday evening. The cyclone would recurve towards the Gujarat coast on November 5 onwards.