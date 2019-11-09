Cyclone ‘Bulbul’ makes landfall in West Bengal’s Sagar Islands

Bhubaneswar: The Cyclone ‘Bulbul’ made landfall near Sagar Islands in the neighbouring state of West Bengal at around 9 PM on Saturday.

As per the IMD, the landfall process started with forward sector of the wall cloud region entering into land at around 8.30 pm with a wind speed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph.

It is likely to weaken gradually & move northeastwards and cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and Khepupara (Bangladesh), across Sunderban Delta during next 03 hours as a severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph.

Under its influence light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Balasore district during next 03 hours; and over west & east Medinipur, south & north 24 Parganas during next 12 hours.

Squally wind speed 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail along & off Balasore during next 03 hours. Squally wind speed 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to continue to prevail along & off Bhadrak and Kendrapara districts of Odisha for next 03 hours.Gale wind speed reaching 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph is likely to prevail along & off west & east Medinipur, south & north 24 Parganas during next 06 hours and decrease thereafter.

Squally wind speed 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph is very likely to prevail over Kolkata during next 06 hours.

Storm surge of about 1.0 to 2.0 meter height above astronomical tide is very likely to inundate low lying areas of south and north 24 Parganas and 0.5-1.0 meter height above astronomical tide is very likely to inundate low lying areas of east Medinipur during the time of landfall. The maximum extent of inundation is likely to be around 2 km over south and north 24 Parganas.