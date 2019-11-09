Cyclone ‘Bulbul’: Know the restoration status in affected Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) this evening informed that the supply of electricity to many places of Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapada districts have been restored today after clearing uprooted trees and broken branches.

The road communication was also normalised in various areas of these districts as Cyclone Bulbul affected partially in Odisha. However, normalcy is yet to come back in Rajnagar and Rajkanika blocks, said SRC, Pradeep Jena.

“We are trying to restore electricity as soon as possible in Balasore and Bhadrak districts, and the work is underway at these areas in a war footing basis, Jena added.

According to reports, mostly Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore districts have been affected by Cyclone Bulbul’s movement since last night. Trees and electric poles have been uprooted at several places in these districts. Kendrapada district was the worst affected as maximum numbers of trees were uprooted here. An elderly man also died due to asbestos collapse in this district last night.

As per preliminary estimation, 30-40% of crops in nearly six lakh hectare farmland in Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak districts have been damaged due to heavy downpour and gusty winds. On the other hand, the Collectors of the affected districts have been asked to provide cooked food to 3,500 people till Saturday night.

Notably, the IMD predicts that the very severe cyclonic storm ‘Bulbul’ will hit the landmass near Sunderban of West Bengal between 7 pm to 11 pm today.